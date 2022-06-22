Over 280 killed as earthquake jolts Afghanistan

A deadly earthquake has killed 280 people in eastern Afghanistan, official media said Wednesday.

The tremors shook the eastern border provinces of Khost and Paktika, state-run Bakhtar News Agency reported, adding that 595 people were also wounded.

Afghan officials said the death toll could rise as dozens of people are in critical condition.

"I have tragic reports from my native Paktika province, where hundreds of people are killed and wounded in the devastating earthquakes. The homes are destroyed, and people are under the rubbles," Khalid Zadran, a police spokesman in the capital Kabul, said in a tweet.

"Aid teams from Kabul have reached in the area and rescue work is underway. All aid organizations should direct their aid to Paktika," he added.

Taliban officials have also requested immediate assistance in the quake-hit areas.

Videos and photos circulating on social media show houses razed to the ground in last night's devastating earthquake.

