Pakistan premier arrives in Saudi Arabia for official visit

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in Saudi Arabia on Saturday for an official three-day visit to the kingdom.

Khan arrived in the holy city of Madinah and was welcomed by the city’s deputy governor, Prince Saud bin Khalid Al-Faisal, his office said in a statement.

During his visit to Saudi Arabia, the Pakistani premier will attend the launching ceremony of the Middle East Green Initiative Summit on Sunday upon an invitation from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

On Saturday, Saudi Arabia launched the first phase of a roadmap that targets to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2060 at investments of 700 billion Saudi riyals ($186.9 billion).

