Philippines confirms deal to purchase India's BrahMos missile system

The Philippines defense minister has confirmed a deal worth $374.96 million to purchase the BrahMos anti-ship missile system from India.

In a statement on social media Friday, Delfin Lorenzana said the contract, which has been negotiated with the Indian government, includes the "delivery of three batteries, training for operators and maintainers as well as the necessary Integrated Logistics Support (ILS) package."

Conceptualized as early as 2017, the presidency approved its inclusion in the Horizon 2 Priority Projects in 2020, he said, adding that the coastal defense regiment of the Philippine Marines will be the "primary employer of this modern strategic defense capability."

BrahMos is one of the world’s fastest supersonic cruise missiles, and can be launched from submarines, ships, aircraft, or land.

It was developed as part of a joint venture signed in 1998 between India's Defense Research and Development Organization, and the Russian NPO Mashinostroyeniya.