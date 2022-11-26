Philippines receives 2 new Turkish-made Atak helicopters

Turkish Aerospace Industries continue to deliver T129 Atak helicopters to the Philippine Air Force.

Turkish Aerospace Industries, which exported its first Atak helicopter to the Philippines, completed test processes at the company's facilities and sent two additional helicopters to the Philippines, according to information obtained by Anadolu Agency.

The acceptance tests of the helicopters produced with Phase II infrastructure have been started by the Philippine Air Force. After completion of the tests, delivery is targeted to be completed Dec. 3.

Under the contract, Turkish Aerospace Industries, which will make six deliveries, sent the third and fourth helicopters to the Philippines. Turkish Aerospace Industries will deliver the remaining two helicopters in 2024.

Having delivered 73 helicopters to various security forces in Türkiye, Turkish Aerospace Industries delivered the first two helicopters to the Philippine Air Force in recent months. The number increased to 75.

When the delivery is completed in December, the number of helicopters delivered will be 77.