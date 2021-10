A strong earthquake jolted Japan’s capital Tokyo late on Thursday evening.

Authorities recorded a magnitude 6.1 tremor in the Tokyo region at around 10:41 p.m. (1341GMT), according to Japan’s Kyodo News.

Its epicenter was in Chiba province at a depth of around 80 kilometers (50 miles).

The country’s meteorological agency said there was “no threat of a tsunami.”

There have been no reports of damage or casualties so far.

AA