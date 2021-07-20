Rockets land near Afghan presidential palace: Report

Afghanistan's presidential palace reportedly came under rocket attack Tuesday as officials were offering congregational Eid al-Adha prayers inside.

At least three rockets fell near the presidential palace in the capital Kabul, Tolo News reported.

President Ashraf Ghani along with other Kabul administration officials were attending the prayers to mark the Muslim holiday.

The report added that the rockets were fired from the Parwan-e-Se area in northern Kabul’s District 18. The area has been cordoned off.

