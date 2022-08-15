Russia congratulates North Korea on 77th independence anniversary

Russia on Monday congratulated North Korea on the 77th anniversary of its independence, expressing readiness to develop bilateral ties.

President Vladimir Putin sent a congratulatory telegram to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to mark the anniversary of the peninsula's liberation from Japan in World War II.

According to the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), Putin noted in his message that traditions of friendship and cooperation between Moscow and Pyongyang serve as a solid foundation for the development of relations between the two countries.

He also emphasized Moscow's readiness to continue progress in bilateral ties to help strengthen stability and security on the Korean Peninsula.

Aug. 15 marks the anniversary of Japan announcing its unconditional surrender from World War II in 1945, ending 35 years of colonial rule in Korea.