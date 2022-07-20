Russian cargo ship seized in India

A Russian cargo ship loaded with weapons for the Indian Navy has been detained in India’s Cochin port on an order from the Kerala high court, local reports said Tuesday.

The court reportedly ordered that the MV MAIA-I be seized for failing to pay around $23,500 in fuel charges to the Estonian firm Bunker Partner OU, according to the ANI news agency.

The Russian embassy requested an explanation from India’s Foreign Ministry, reports said.

“We have also asked the ministry to ensure the unconditional observance of the rights of the Russian shipowners and crew," it said.

The Russian Consulate General in Chennai is directly in control of the situation, it added.