South Korea condemns North Korea's latest missile tests

South Korea denounced North Korea's latest missile test on Friday, saying Pyongyang was escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula and throughout the region.

Earlier in the day, North Korea launched an "unspecified" ballistic missile at a time when South Korea is set to conclude its annual 12-day Hoguk field training exercise.

The Presidential National Security Council met and briefed President Yoon Suk-yeol on the latest missile launches, with the council condemning Pyongyang's "provocative acts," according to Yonhap News Agency, citing deputy presidential spokesperson Lee Jae-myoung.

"The NSC standing committee members noted that North Korea once again launched ballistic missiles in violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions following its recent repeated ballistic missile launches, violation of the Northern Limit Line in the Yellow Sea, and violation of the Sept. 19 inter-Korean Comprehensive Military Agreement through its artillery fire provocation," Lee said.

"They condemned the provocative acts of North Korea that continue to create tensions on the Korean Peninsula and in the region," Lee added.

Seoul stated that its military is prepared to respond immediately to any provocation by the North.

Tensions on the Korean Peninsula have risen further following recent military drills by South Korea, as well as US and North Korean missile tests.

North Korea recently fired a short-range ballistic missile into the East Sea, just two days after launching two long-range strategic cruise missiles involving units operating “tactical nukes.”

On Oct. 4, the US and South Korean forces held live-fire joint drills after North Korea fired a missile over Japan for the first time in five years.

Tensions in the region began in 2020 when North Korea attacked and blew up the inter-Korean liaison office along the border. Seoul has threatened a strong response if Pyongyang "further worsens the situation."