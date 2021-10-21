South Korea conducts its 1st indigenous space launch

South Korea on Thursday conducted its first indigenous space launch from the country's southern coastal area launchpad, local media said.

The KSLV-II, also known as Nuri, launched from the Naro Space Center in Goheung at 5 p.m. local time (0800GMT), Yonhap News Agency reported citing the Ministry of Science and ICT.

The 200-ton Nuri is designed to propel a 1.5-ton satellite into orbit, according to the report.

The KSLV-II is the country's first indigenously designed and manufactured space vehicle.

"The nation should take pride in independently developing state-of-the-art technology that cannot be transferred to other countries and launching our own satellites and space rockets from our land," the Presidency said in a statement on Wednesday.

The South Korean launch came just two days after North Korea test-fired its latest submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM). Pyongyang confirmed on Wednesday that it had launched an SLBM the day before, the country's first underwater test since 2019.

North Korea’s eighth missile test this year and fifth since September comes as Pyongyang pushes back against what it sees as “hostile policies” of the US and South Korea.

Reacting to the missile test, South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in said his country will shore up its defense capability.

“A strong defense capability is always aimed at ensuring peace,” Moon said.

AA