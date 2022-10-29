South Korea denies supplying lethal weapons to Ukraine

South Korea on Friday denied providing lethal weapons to Ukraine, saying it had never done so against Moscow.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol responded to Russian President Vladimir Putin's statement by saying his country only provided humanitarian and peaceful assistance to Kyiv.

"We've provided humanitarian and peaceful assistance to Ukraine in solidarity with the international community but never lethal weapons or any such things," Yoon was quoted as telling reporters in Seoul by Yonhap News Agency.

"But in any case, it's a matter of our sovereignty, and I'd like you to know that we are trying to maintain peaceful and good relations with all countries around the world, including Russia," he added.

Earlier, Putin warned that Russia is aware of Seoul's decision to provide lethal weapons and ammunition to Ukraine and that such actions will destroy their relationship, according to the agency.

In April of this year, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy requested military equipment from South Korea.

However, Seoul refused to provide military support and said it will continue to provide humanitarian support to Kyiv.