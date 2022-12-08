Strong earthquake shakes Indonesia

A 6.1 magnitude earthquake shook Indonesia on Thursday.

According to Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency (BMKG), the earthquake hit the country’s West Java province at around 7:50 a.m. (0050GMT).

The Southeast Asian nation saw several tremors in over a month.

The US Geological Survey also reported the tremor, saying a 5.5 magnitude earthquake struck the Abepura region of the country.

Triggering panic among the local populace, the epicenter of the earthquake was located within 22 kilometers (13.6 miles) southeast of Sukabumi city, at a depth of 104 km (64.6 miles).

There was no report of any damage to life or property.

On Tuesday, a 6.4 magnitude earthquake shook Indonesia.

Last month, a 5.6 magnitude earthquake hit the Southeast nation, killing 321 people and damaging 62,000 homes in the western Java district of Cianjur.