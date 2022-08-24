Taiwan belongs to China, defense chief tells SCO summit

China’s defense chief on Wednesday reiterated Beijing's position that Taiwan belongs to the mainland.

Addressing his counterparts from Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), China’s Defense Minister Wei Fenghe said: “Taiwan is China's Taiwan, and the Taiwan issue is China's internal affair.”

Lauding support from 170 nations over Taiwan, the minister said China “strongly opposed, severely condemned, and resolutely countered” the US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan early this month.

China considers Taiwan as its “breakaway province” while Taipei insists on its independence since 1949.

“China’s position has been widely understood and supported by more than 170 countries and international organizations in the world, which China appreciates,” a statement by China’s Defense Ministry quoted Wei.

The SCO held its 19th defense ministers’ meet in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on Wednesday.

Wei addressed the summit virtually.

He said the global security initiative proposed by President Xi Jinping “provides a correct solution for addressing international security challenges.”

“China is willing to work with other countries to jointly safeguard international fairness and justice and world peace and tranquility,” Wei said.

The Chinese defense minister lauded the SCO, saying it has “become a model of harmonious coexistence and win-win cooperation among countries with different civilizations and systems, and has embarked on a successful path for a new type of regional organization.”

“The defense departments and militaries of the member states should establish the concept of a security community, lay a solid foundation for cooperation, improve the operational system, enrich the connotation of cooperation, continuously deepen the SCO defense and security cooperation, and work together to build a solid barrier to safeguard common security and universal security,” he added.

Meanwhile, Taiwan's Defense Ministry said on Wednesday that four Chinese naval vessels and 13 aircraft surrounded the self-ruled island while two of the Chinese aircraft crossed the median line and air defense identification zone across the Taiwan Strait.