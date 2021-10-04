Taiwan says 52 Chinese military aircraft entered air defense zone

Taiwan said on Monday that 52 Chinese military aircraft entered its air defense area, which it identifies as air defense identification zone (ADIZ).

"52 PLA aircraft (J-16*34, SU-30*2 Y-8 ASW*2, KJ-500 AEW&C*2 and H-6*12) entered #Taiwan’s southwest ADIZ on October 4, 2021," the Ministry of National Defense said on Twitter.

On Friday, Taiwan said 38 Chinese military jets flew into its air defense zone.

China claims Taiwan as a "breakaway province" while Taipei has insisted on its independence since 1949.

Taiwan defines ADIZ as an area that extends beyond its air space where air traffic controllers ask incoming aircraft to identify themselves.

AA