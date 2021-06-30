Taiwan, US start latest round of trade talks

Taiwan and US on Wednesday kicked off the 11th round of bilateral trade talks going on since 1995.

The last negotiations, under the Trade and Investment Framework Agreement (TIFA) signed in 1994, took place in 2016 and the meetings were suspended by the Trump administration in 2017, according to Taiwan’s Central News Agency.

Yang Jen-ni, deputy trade representative for Taiwan, and Terrence McCartin, the assistant US trade representative for China affairs, led the two delegations in the online meeting.

The talks focused on intellectual property rights, digital trade, medicines and medical equipment, trade facilitation, transparency in regulations, investment, supply chains, the non-market economy, financial services, labor rights and welfare, as well as environmental protection, the report said.

Detailed discussions on cooperation in supply chain matters related to Taiwan’s semiconductor industry were also held.

Increased engagement between Taipei and Washington has angered China, which sees Taiwan as a “breakaway province.”

Taiwan claims it has been an independent nation since 1949 and has diplomatic relations with 16 countries.

The US formally recognized China in 1979 and shifted diplomatic relations from Taipei to Beijing, acknowledging the One China Policy and including Taiwan as part of mainland China.

AA