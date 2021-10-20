Taliban patrol team targeted in Kabul grenade attack

Two Taliban security personnel were injured in a grenade attack in Afghanistan’s capital on Wednesday.

The explosion occurred on the main Darul Aman road in the Deh Mazang area of Kabul during the morning rush hour, according to the Taliban’s interim Interior Ministry.

Saeed Khosti, the ministry’s spokesman, said unknown attackers hurled a grenade at a Taliban patrol team near the Kabul Zoo.

An investigation has been started into the attack, which has not been claimed by any group yet.

The Daesh/ISIS terrorist organization has claimed several recent attacks in Afghanistan and the Taliban recently dismantled a hideout of the terror group in Kabul.

Daesh/ISIS was also behind the deadly suicide bombings at Shia mosques in Kandahar and Kandahar this month that claimed more than 100 lives and injured dozens more.

The terror group has also claimed responsibility for a spate of targeted killings in Nangarhar and Parwan provinces, as well as a suicide attack that killed eight people at a mosque in Kabul during a memorial service for the mother of Zabihullah Mujahid, the acting deputy information minister in the interim Taliban administration.

AA