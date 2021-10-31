Taliban say 65 Daesh/ISIS terrorists surrendered in Afghanistan

Sixty-five pro-Daesh/ISIS militants have surrendered in Afghanistan’s eastern Nangarhar province bordering Pakistan, the local administration announced on Sunday, citing the Taliban's intelligence chief there.

“Through the mediation of tribal elders in Kot and Batkot districts of Nangarhar province, 65 Daesh militants surrendered to the Islamic Emirate (Taliban) through the intelligence department and expressed remorse for their past actions,” said a statement issued by the provincial administration in Nangarhar.

The men were pardoned for living under "special conditions," the statement cited Dr. Bashir, the director of the National Directorate of Security in Nangarhar, as saying.

“But if (they) violated (the surrender terms) the most severe legal action will be taken,” it added.

Nangarhar has been witnessing an evident spike in targeted assassinations and bomb blasts, with the pro-Daesh/ISIS militants claiming multiple attacks and the Taliban launching countering offensives against the group here.

Earlier this month, the Taliban claimed to have dismantled a Daesh hideout in the capital Kabul, blamed for many attacks.

But, days after that the group claimed a massive suicide bombing in Kandahar, besides orchestrating targeted killings in Nangarhar and Parwan provinces as well as a massive suicide bombing in a Shiite community mosque in the northern Kunduz province, killing more than 100 people.