Tornado kills 1, injures 16 in China

At least one person was killed and 16 others were injured when a tornado hit China's northeastern Heilongjiang province on Tuesday.

Local authorities told public-broadcaster CGTN on Wednesday that the injured were shifted to hospital where one injured remains in “serious condition.”

Strong winds during the tornado forced at least 243 people to shift to other places.

The tornado hit four counties in the province on Tuesday evening. It came along with hail.

According to latest reports, 148 houses, farmland and factories were damaged due to the tornado.

The cost of damages is pegged at around $802,000.

