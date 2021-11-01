Turkish organizations distribute aid to Afghan families

Two Turkish humanitarian agencies distributed food aid to some 1,260 families in Afghanistan over the last few days.

The Turkish Red Crescent (Kizilay) and Fetih Humanitarian Relief Foundation distributed food aid to the underprivileged in various cities and provinces of Afghanistan.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Mahfuzullah Yoldas, one of officials working for Kizilay in the war-torn country, said 350 families in Bamyan province, 300 in Kapisa province, 50 in Kabul and 300 in Ghazni received the aid packages.

The food aid distributed by Turkish Red Crescent amounted to 2,000 food packages, he said, adding that as many as 4,000 families will receive food packages next week.

Thousands of families have been displaced due to conflict in Afghanistan, where the Taliban took power in August and declared the war over. They have now formed an interim government headed by Hassan Akhund.

Unrest displaced nearly 700,000 people in Afghanistan this year, according to the UN Refugee Agency.

Meanwhile, the Fetih Humanitarian Relief Foundation distributed aid packages to 260 families in Wardak province and Jalalabad city.

"We had distributed food parcels to 725 families in Kabul. As a continuation of this, we delivered food parcels to 150 orphans in Maidan Wardak and 110 families in Jalalabad city," Yilmaz Bulat, the head of the foundation, told Anadolu Agency.

"In many parts of Afghanistan, people do not even have bread. Aid should be increased before winter arrives ... food and winter clothing should be sent to this region immediately."