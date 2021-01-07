UN head 'saddened' by violence in US Capitol

The head of the UN on Thursday expressed sorrow over the storming of the Capitol building in Washington, DC by protesters supporting US President Donald Trump.

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres “is saddened by today’s events in Washington,” his spokesperson Stephane Dujarric wrote on Twitter.

“In such circumstances, it is important that political leaders impress on their followers the need to refrain from violence, as well as to respect democratic processes and the rule of law,” she added.

Volkan Bozkir, the former Turkish diplomat, now heading the UN General Assembly, also expressed concern over the turn of events.

“As President of the UN General Assembly, I’m saddened & concerned by today's developments at the Capitol in Washington DC. The US is one of the world's major democracies," Bozkir said on Twitter.

“I believe that peace & respect for democratic processes will prevail in our host country at this critical time," he added.

On Wednesday, supporters of President Donald Trump protesting Congress’ certification of Joe Biden’s presidential win clashed with police, eventually breaching the Capitol building and making their way to the Senate floor.

At least four people died after the mob breached the building, including one woman shot by Capitol Police.

The grim scenes are an unprecedented stain on the US' peaceful transfer of power.

Trump and his political allies have for months alleged that the election he lost to Biden by 7 million votes was rigged, stoking his supporters with conspiracy theories that have been repeatedly rejected in court and by the US Justice Department.

AA