UN warns food stocks in Afghanistan could run out by month's end

The World Food Program’s food stocks in Afghanistan could run out by the end of September without additional funding, a top UN official warned Wednesday.

"We will not be able to provide those essential food items because we'll be out of stocks, and for us to keep the current demand, we need at least $200 million only for the food sector, to be able to provide the food to the most vulnerable," the UN's humanitarian coordinator in Afghanistan, Ramiz Alakbarov, told reporters from the capital Kabul.

Alakbarov also noted that at least one third of Afghanistan's population does not know how long they will have to deal with food insecurity.

On Tuesday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Afghanistan is facing an impending “humanitarian catastrophe” as the Taliban take control of the war-torn nation.

"A humanitarian catastrophe looms," he said in a statement. "Amid a severe drought and with harsh winter conditions on the horizon, extra food, shelter and health supplies must be urgently fast-tracked into the country."

The Taliban seized Afghanistan after taking control of Kabul on Aug. 15, forcing President Ashraf Ghani and other top officials to leave the country.

The US on Monday announced the completion of its efforts to withdraw all of its forces from Afghanistan, bringing to an end the longest war in American history.

AA