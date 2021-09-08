US Embassy in Afghanistan painted with Taliban flag

The Taliban have painted a white flag on the abandoned US Embassy building in Afghanistan's capital Kabul.

Soon after the Taliban took control on Aug. 15, the US diplomatic staff was evacuated to the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul.

Although no one was inside the building, two Taliban security guards were seen on Wednesday at the gate and another in front of the building at the Ahmad Shah Massoud crossroads.

One of the Taliban security guards said: "We have been instructed to remain at the building's security."

A person was also spotted selling the Taliban flag at the embassy's front entrance.

Taliban security guards can be noticed safeguarding important government and private buildings all around the city.

Over a hundred thieves and robbers have been caught since the Taliban took control of Kabul, while the Taliban have been posting video footage on social media.

Asmatullah Wazir, a roadside money-changer, told Anadolu Agency: "I am an ordinary man, and security is the most important to me. ... I used to return home with companions in the nighttime because of the worry of robbers. Now, the security situation has improved.”

On Tuesday evening, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid, now the acting culture and information minister, announced the Taliban administration's interim setup, admitting in a news conference that security and the economy are the two major challenges the government will initially address.