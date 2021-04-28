US will not fight for Ukraine in Donbas: Russia

The US will not fight for Ukraine in Donbas, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

Those, who think the opposite, worth nothing, Lavrov said in an interview with the Russian RIA news agency.

"It is pointless to count on the military assistance of the United States. This was always known to everyone. If anyone had any illusions that such help would come, well, such advisers are worthless in any government, including the government of (Ukrainian President) Mr. (Volodymyr) Zelensky," Lavrov said.

The minister added that the main responsibility for the Ukrainian settlement currently lies on the West because it has "real influence" on the Ukrainian leadership and can make it take steps necessary to implement the Minsk Agreement.

"The main responsibility lies with the West because only the West can make Zelensky do what his predecessor signed, and what Zelensky signed too, when in December 2019 in Paris he confirmed together with the presidents of Russia, France, and the German chancellor that there is no alternative to the Minsk Agreement," Lavrov said.

Lavrov said the leaders of Germany, France, Russia, and Ukraine have worked on the Minsk Agreement for more than 17 hours in a row and that all steps and their sequence are "thoroughly verified," and that attempts to change the order or steps themselves will lead to nowhere.

Lavrov went on saying Russia is preparing a list of "unfriendly countries," will publish it soon, and will "periodically complete it."

The minister promised that putting a country on the list will be clear and that the list will be revised depending on how "relations with the relevant state develop in the future."

Lavrov noted that Britain "plays a serious role in undermining Russia's relations with other European countries.

"As for relations between Russia and Europe, I think that the British are playing an active, very serious, undermining role. They have left the European Union, but in this respect, there is no decrease in their activity. On the contrary, they try to influence as much as possible what positions the EU members will take in relation to Moscow," Lavrov said.

At the same time, London "sends signals, offers to establish some contacts," Lavrov added.

"They do not shy away from communication themselves, but they try to discourage others from it. Again, perhaps, the desire to have a monopoly on these contacts (with Russia) proves that they are above many," Lavrov said.

The diplomat added that Russia is ready for any developments and sanctions, including a possible switch off the SWIFT payment system. Also, it is always ready to return "to normal relations" with countries that show a willingness to it, he said.

