Uzbekistan gearing up for busy 2022 diplomatic agenda

Uzbekistan is set for a busy 2022 on the diplomatic front that will see the country host several international summits and events.

These include meetings of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), and the regional forum of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

The next summit of OTS, formerly known as the Turkic Council, will be held in the capital Tashkent, with representatives from member states Turkiye, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, as well as observers Hungary and Turkmenistan.

The previous two OTS summits were held in Istanbul in 2021 and Azerbaijan’s capital Baku in 2020.

The next meeting of the SCO Heads of State Council is scheduled to be held in Uzbekistan in September 2022.

This will be the first meeting since Iran joined China, Russia, India, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Kazakhstan as a full member of the group in September 2021.

The SCO also has three observer states – Afghanistan, Belarus, and Mongolia – along with six dialogue partners, namely Turkiye, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Cambodia, Nepal and Sri Lanka.

Leaders of CIS member states, which include Russia, Ukraine, Armenia, and Azerbaijan among others, will also gather in Uzbekistan this year to discuss a range of issues, chief among them being efforts to enhance cooperation in trade and other fields.