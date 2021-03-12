Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan agree to double bilateral trade

Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan on Thursday signed a deal to double the volume of bilateral trade, which currently stands at around $900 million.

During his official visit to Uzbekistan, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov and his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev held several meetings along with their delegations to discuss political and economic issues, according to a statement issued by Uzbekistan’s Presidency.

Improving trade and economic cooperation is a priority for the two countries, read the statement.

It said the volume of trade between Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan has grown by 500% over the last four years.

AA

Last Mod: 12 Mart 2021, 17:14