Uzbekistan receives 2M more COVID-19 vaccine jabs from China

Uzbekistan has received 2 million more COVID-19 vaccine doses from China, the country's Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

Some 2 million doses of Zifivax (ZF2001) vaccine, developed by Anhui Zhifei Longcom in collaboration with the Institute of Microbiology at the Chinese Academy of Sciences have arrived in the capital Tashkent, the ministry said.

The total number of shots that have arrived in the country so far has reached 7.4 million as Uzbekistan has received a total of 4.5 million doses of China's ZF2001, 660,000 shots of Vaxzevria – the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University – and 240,000 Sputnik V doses in the past four months, it added.

The Central Asian country has so far administered over 3.54 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

Uzbekistan reported 487 more infections over the past 24 hours, raising the total number of cases to 110,667. Three more fatalities moved the death toll to 736, while recoveries rose by 647 to reach 107,063.

AA