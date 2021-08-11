Virus, protests batter Thailand

Fresh anti-government demonstrations and rising COVID-19 cases are putting renewed pressure on Thailand’s government.

Figures released Wednesday said that the number of cases in Thailand topped 21,000 for the third time since the start of the outbreak in December 2019.

The Buddhist-majority country reported 21,038 new coronavirus cases, including 19 from abroad, and 207 deaths.

Both the new cases and fresh fatalities are the third-highest recorded in the Southeast Asian country since the outbreak began.

Since the outbreak began, Thailand has reported 816,989 COVID-19 cases, including 6,795 deaths. Around 600,152 patients have recovered, while 21.7 million people have gotten vaccine jabs.

Amid the rising infections, Thailand is also witnessing resurgent anti-government demonstrations called by the United Front of Thammasat and Demonstration.

The group held mass protests on Tuesday.

A police statement to the daily Bangkok Post said 48 demonstrators were arrested while 122 motorcycles were also seized during and after the protests, which seek the removal from the office of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.

The detainees include 15 minors.

Last year Bangkok saw mass anti-government demonstrations seeking constitutional reforms in the country, which has seen a powerful monarchy and an equally strong military establishment.

