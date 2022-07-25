Volcanic eruption triggers highest-level alert in Japan

Volcanic eruption in Japan triggered the highest level of alert on Monday as officials urged people to stay away from the hotspot.

Weather officials in the southwestern Kagoshima province issued the highest-level alert of five which requires the evacuation of people, public broadcaster NHK reported.

The officials warned the Sakurajima volcano is "becoming very active."

The affected area is seeing large flying volcanic rocks falling as far as 2.5 kilometers (1.6 miles) following massive eruptions since Sunday evening.

"Eruptions are continuing, with another massive one reported early on Monday morning. Volcanic smoke reached a height of 2,200 meters (7,218 feet)," the weather officials added.