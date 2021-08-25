World Bank suspends aid to Afghanistan

Washington-based institution freezes funding for projects in war-torn country following Taliban takeover.

The World Bank said Tuesday that it has halted disbursements of aid money to Afghanistan after the Taliban took control of the war-torn country. 

The bank is "closely monitoring" the situation in Afghanistan, said a spokesperson.

“We are deeply concerned about the situation in Afghanistan and the impact on the country’s development prospects, especially for women,” the spokesperson said.

The Washington-based institution will continue to consult closely with the international community and development partners on the situation and is exploring ways to remain engaged to preserve “hard-won development gains.”

Since 2002, the World Bank, through the International Development Association, has committed around $5.3 billion for reconstruction and development projects in Afghanistan.

Earlier this year, the bank committed around $800 million to the country.

The move follows a decision by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) last week to suspend Afghanistan's access to the Fund's resources, including nearly $440 million in new monetary reserves.

"There is currently a lack of clarity within the international community regarding recognition of a government in Afghanistan, as a consequence of which the country cannot access SDRs or other IMF resources," an IMF spokesperson said in a statement, referring to special drawing rights, or supplementary foreign exchange reserve assets defined and maintained by the IMF.

