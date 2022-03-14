Australia hands over redeveloped Blackrock military training camp to Fiji

Australia handed over a multimillion-dollar renovated military training complex to Fiji in an opening ceremony on Monday.

The ceremony was held at the Blackrock Peacekeeping, Humanitarian, and Disaster Relief Camp at Votualevu in Nadi, Fiji, and was attended by archipelago's Prime Minister Bainimarama and Australian Minister for International Development Zed Seselja, with Prime Minister Scott Morrison virtually present.

"This state-of-the-art facility will enhance Fiji's peacekeeping and humanitarian assistance and disaster relief capacity, and ensure intent is matched with resources to meet the common challenges and security of our shared region," Morrison said in a statement released by Prime Minister's office.

"Blackrock Camp will now serve as a training and regional response hub for both disaster response and peacekeeping missions," the Australian prime minister said.

Australia built the new facility at a cost of $100 million in 33 months.

Bainimarama thanked his Australian counterpart for helping the nation, adding that Blackrock would "also serve as the regional launching pad for joint deployments that put Fijian and Australian troops at the front line of the climate war raging throughout the Pacific."