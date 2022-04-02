Australia not just sending prayers to Ukraine but guns as well: Premier Morrison

The Australian prime minister on Friday announced sending modern weapons, including the Bushmaster Protected Mobility Vehicle, to Ukraine.

Speaking at a news conference in Jamisontown of New South Wales, Scott Morrison said Australia is sending more military support to Ukraine for the ongoing war against Russia, according to Prime Minister’s Office.

"We're not just sending our prayers, we're sending our guns, we're sending our munitions, we're sending our humanitarian aid, we're sending all of this and body armor and all of these things, and we're going to be sending our armored vehicles, our Bushmasters as well," he told reporters.

Morrison added that his country is sending these weapons through C-17s to make sure they reach there to support Ukrainian forces.

His announcement came after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s request during his address to the Australian parliament on Thursday to provide modern weapons.

Morrison said he also informed Zelenskyy about a further $25 million in military support.

"When you have one nation bullying another, a democratic nation whose territorial sovereignty has been violated and war crimes being committed in Ukraine by Russia, then this is something that Australians will never stand for," he said, adding his country stands with Ukraine.

So far, Australia has announced AUD 116 million ($86.7 million) in military support.

It also plans to impose an additional 35% tariff on imports from Russia and Belarus as part of sanctions over the war in Ukraine after it withdraws the countries' preferential trading status.

The ban on Russian oil and other energy products will commence on April 25, according to Morrison.

Australia has also barred entry for over 500 Russian individuals and entities, including President Vladimir Putin and other senior officials.