At least 9 people were killed in a fire at a hospital in Romania’s port city of Constanta on Friday.

Authorities said the blaze erupted at the COVID-19 unit of the Hospital for Infectious Diseases in Constanta, news agency Agerpres reported.

The fire was extinguished after the entire facility was evacuated, the report said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, it added.

AA