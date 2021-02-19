Algerian president dissolves parliament for early polls

Algeria's president on Thursday announced the dissolution of the country's lower chamber of parliament, the National People's Assembly, and that early parliamentary elections would be held.

In a televised address, Abdelmadjid Tebboune said a government reshuffle would take place within 48 hours.

The president's speech coincided with the Day of the Martyr, which commemorates those who fought and died in the North African nation's resistance movement against French colonialism.

The speech also coincided with renewed calls for demonstrations to mark the second anniversary of popular protests that ended the 20-year rule of Tebboune's predecessor, Abdelaziz Bouteflika.