Bosnia aims to reach $1B trade volume with Turkey

Bosnia and Herzegovina has set a $1 billion trade volume target with Turkey, said the Bosniak member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina on Tuesday.

Sefik Dzaferovic told Anadolu Agency that boosting the trade volume with Turkey is attainable, citing the 2019 revised free trade pact between the two countries.

“Turkey has given us a privilege that it has not given to any other country. We should use it well,” he added.

“Our target is to increase the foreign trade volume with Turkey to $1 billion. This is not an impossible goal," said Dzaferovic, adding that the current volume is $700-750 million.

“Economic cooperation with Turkey will continue intensively. The revised free trade agreement plays a large role in this,” said Dzaferovic.

Dzaferovic also touted the regional initiative of Serbia, Albania, and North Macedonia, known as “Mini Schengen” or “Open Balkan,” under an agreement signed in Bulgaria last year.

“We must put this into practice,” said.

Open Balkan is an economic zone established by the three countries in the Balkan region, in Southeastern Europe. Under the new economic zone, Albania, North Macedonia, and Serbia seek to boost trade and cooperation and improve bilateral relations.