Bosnia and Herzegovina has a place in the EU: EU Commission head

The European Commission president on Friday reaffirmed support for Bosnia and Herzegovina’s aspirations for EU membership.

“Bosnia and Herzegovina has a place in the EU. Bosnia and Herzegovina is a part of Europe. The EU's view on candidate country status is also an indicator of Bosnia and Herzegovina's success,” Ursula von der Leyen told a press conference at the Army House in the capital Sarajevo.

“The doors of the EU are always open. Take the opportunity given to you now. It is in your hands to act together, and we will always be by your side,” said Von der Leyen.

The top EU official announced an emergency grant of €70 million ($69.7 million) to help Bosnia and Herzegovina deal with the spiraling energy crisis in Europe, adding that the disbursement process should be finalized by January.

"Russia is not just waging a war against Ukraine. There is a war in the field of energy as well. Being united is important not only for the EU but also for you. Many people are worried about the war in Ukraine, but united we will be strong,” said Von der Leyen.

Von der Leyen then departed for Serbia to continue her tour of the Western Balkans.

After Sarajevo applied for EU membership in 2016, this June the European Council affirmed its readiness to grant the status of candidate country to Bosnia and Herzegovina

