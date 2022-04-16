Bosnia-Herzegovina commemorates victims of Ahmici massacre

Bosnia-Herzegovina has marked the 29th anniversary of a massacre in the village of Ahmici during the 1992-1995 Bosnian War.

A commemoration ceremony was held on Saturday, which started with the march of the participants from the Vitez Martyrdom to the Ahmici village.

Verses from the Muslim holy book of the Quran were recited and prayers were performed before a visit to the graves of the victims.

On the morning of April 16, 1993, the military forces of the Croatian Defense Council raided the Ahmici village, where 116 Bosniaks were killed. The youngest victim in Ahmici was a three-month-old baby.

Sefik Dzaferovic, the chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, wowed to ensure justice for the relatives of the victims.

"We will not give up to bring everyone involved in this crime to justice. We have no right to do so. We will continue to search for bodies. We will fight for the realities in Ahmici," Dzaferovic said during the ceremony.

At a funeral to be held on May 7, nine bodies will be buried. The bodies of 15 victims are still being sought.

The bones of the identified victims were found in the Mostar city, about 150 kilometers (93 miles) from the Ahmici village.

The International Criminal Tribunal for the Former Yugoslavia has ruled that the killings in Ahmici were crimes against humanity.

The Bosnian War began on March 1, 1992, and lasted until Dec. 14, 1995.

The war lasted for more than three years, over 100,000 people lost their lives, and around 2 million people were forced to migrate.

Bosnia-Herzegovina suffered great pain during its independence war, including the siege of Sarajevo and the Srebrenica genocide, Europe's worst atrocity since World War II.