Bulgaria declares 2 Russian diplomats persona non grata over alleged spying

Bulgaria's Foreign Ministry has declared two diplomats, working in the Russian Embassy in Sofia, persona non grata for alleged spying against Bulgaria.

Speaking to reporters, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Mitko Dimitrov on Wednesday said the diplomats have been given 48 hours to leave the country.

The Bulgarian security organs conveyed information to Foreign Minister Teodora Genchovska containing evidence that the two suspects were involved in "espionage activities" in Bulgaria, Dimitrov added.

In a statement, the Russian Embassy in Sofia said two Bulgarian diplomats working at the Bulgarian Embassy in Moscow will be deported as soon as possible.

Also, Russian Ambassador Eleonora Mitrofanova was summoned to the Foreign Ministry, but she did not appear and instead sent her deputy.

Meanwhile, Chief Prosecutor Ivan Geshev announced that the State Agency for National Security has already launched an investigation of a retired Bulgarian general who was spying on behalf of the Russian Embassy.

The Bulgarian general previously worked at the Defense Ministry and had access to classified information related to the EU and NATO, the prosecutor said.