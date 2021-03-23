Greek premier visits US aircraft carrier at Crete

Greece's prime minister on Tuesday visited the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier at the island of Crete.

Kyriakos Mitsotakis was accompanied by Defense Minister Nikolaos Panagiotopoulos, Chief of the Hellenic National Defense General Staff Konstantinos Floros, and Geoffrey Pyatt, the US ambassador to Athens.

"Military cooperation between the US and Greece is at an extremely high level," said Mitsotakis after visiting the US aircraft carrier, which came to Crete’s Souda Bay after training with the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Mitsotakis said he was happy to visit, adding that ties between the US and Greece are stronger than ever.

He also thanked US President Joe Biden for congratulating Greece on the 200th anniversary of its independence.

Mitsotakis also saw MH-60R type helicopters that Greece is set to purchase from the US.

