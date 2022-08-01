Kosovo postpones decisions on Serbian ID cards, license plates after heightened border tensions

Kosovo decided Sunday to postpone the implementation of a new law set to come into effect Monday making it mandatory for everyone, including Serbs living in Kosovo, to have a Kosovo ID card and license plate.

''Prime Minister Albin Kurti, together with President Vjosa Osmani...have maintained contact and held meetings with American and European representatives. On this occasion, the government pledges to delay the implementation of the two decisions until Sept. 1, once all barricades are removed and complete freedom of movement is restored on all roads in the north of Kosovo,'' said the statement.

According to local media, the US ambassador to Kosovo, Jeff Hovenier, asked the Kurti government to postpone the implementation of the measures for a month due to what he said was a "misunderstanding of their implications.”

Tensions between Serbia and Kosovo rose Sunday ahead of the imposition of the new law.

According to local media, air raid sirens were heard along the Kosovo-Serbian border as Kosovo was set to restrict border crossings

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic called for dialogue Sunday to resolve issues with Kosovo following a meeting with the General Staff of the Armed Forces as tensions continued to simmer over alleged conflicts at the Serbian border.

Kosovo, which is predominantly inhabited by Albanians, broke away from Serbia in 1999 and declared its independence in 2008. It is recognized by more than 100 countries, including the US, UK, France, Germany and Türkiye. Serbia has not recognized this and continues to lay claim to the territory.