Man guns down at least 11 amid suspected domestic dispute in Montenegro

At least 11 people were killed in a small city in Montenegro after a man opened fire at passersby with a pistol on Friday.

Public broadcaster Radio and Television of Montenegro reported that six people were wounded in the attack, including a police officer, in the former capital Cetinje.

According to reports, children were among the victims of the incident.

Police shot and killed the man, 34, whose motive remains unclear, though media outlets have claimed that it was a domestic dispute.

A large number of people are currently at the scene and authorities have launched an investigation.

Prime Minister Dritan Abazovic confirmed the incident and described it as a tragedy.

He then urged citizens to support the families of the victims.

"I call on all citizens of Montenegro to be with the families of the innocent victims, their relatives, friends, and all the citizens of the Capital of Cetinje," said Abazovic.