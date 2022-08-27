Montenegro claims Russian cyberattacks hit government websites

The Montenegrin government on Saturday accused Russia of targeting its official websites with cyberattacks.

Prime Minister Dritan Abazovic said in an official statement that they think the attacks were carried out by Russian services for political reasons.

"For several days already, Montenegrin institutions have been exposed to serious cyberattacks jeopardizing our system. We formed a task force for tackling cyber incidents, including experts from all institutions of the system as well as from the private sector," Abazovic said.

The damage caused by the attacks, which were recorded as the most complex cyberattacks ever organized in the country, has not yet been determined.

The government's official websites have been exposed to cyberattacks for days.