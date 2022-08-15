Armenian blast death toll rises to 6

The death toll from a powerful explosion at a market in the Armenian capital Yerevan rose to six on Monday, according to the country's Emergency Ministry.

Sunday's explosion in an explosives warehouse at the Surmalu shopping center caused a fire and led to the collapse of the three-story building.

"Rescuers recovered the body of another person from the rubble. Thus, the total number of deaths reached six people," spokesman Ayk Kocharyan told reporters in Yerevan.

In total, more than 60 people were injured while 17 went missing, he said, adding that rescue operations and efforts to douse the fire continue.