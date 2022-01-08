Armenian forces fire on Azerbaijani positions near border

Armenian forces fired on Azerbaijani army positions across the border on Saturday, Baku announced.

The Armenian troops stationed in the Yukhari Shorja area fired automatic grenade launchers and large-caliber weapons at about 1.50 p.m. local time (0950GMT) in the direction of the Kalbajar region on the Azerbaijani side, said a statement by Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.

"As a result of the retaliatory actions undertaken by the Azerbaijan Army Units, the opposing side was suppressed," the ministry said, reporting no losses of personnel or military equipment.

"Currently, the situation in this direction is stable, the Azerbaijan Army Units control the operational situation," it added.

Relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia have been tense since 1991, when the Armenian military occupied Nagorno-Karabakh, also known as Upper Karabakh, a territory internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan, and seven adjacent regions.

Clashes erupted in September 2020, and during the six-week war, Azerbaijan liberated several cities and nearly 300 settlements and villages.

The 44-day conflict ended in November 2020 in a Russia-brokered deal that saw Armenia cede swathes of territory it had occupied for nearly three decades.