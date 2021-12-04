Azerbaijan conducts military drills with Turkish drones

Exercises aim at improving combat skills of Azerbaijani Air Forces, says Defense Ministry.

Azerbaijan conducts military drills with Turkish drones

The Azerbaijani Air Forces conducted a military drill with Bayraktar drones, Turkey's state-of-the-art unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry announced on Thursday.

The drill, which included live-fire training flights, aimed to improve the Azerbaijani Air Forces' combat skills.

"During live-fire training flights, the aerial reconnaissance was conducted in cooperation with units of other types of troops, and the coordinates of the imaginary enemy’s land-based targets were determined," the ministry said in a statement.

The Azerbaijan Defense Ministry also released the drill's video footage.

Hüseyin Demir

Hüseyin Demir

Editör

YORUM EKLE
Gönder