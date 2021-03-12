Azerbaijan to hold massive anti-terror drill

Azerbaijan's army will hold a massive anti-terror drill next week, the country's Defense Ministry said Friday.

The drill will commence on March 15 in a mountainous terrain and will bring together 10,000 troops, according to an official statement.

A total of 100 tanks, up to 200 missiles, 300 military aviation assets and drones will be used in the exercise.

The four-day drill will train troops to fight terrorist groups and conduct counter-terrorism operations.

Late last year, Azerbaijan liberated several strategic cities and nearly 300 of its settlements and villages from Armenian occupation during the six-week Karabakh war.

Prior to this victory, about 20% of Azerbaijan's territory was under illegal Armenian occupation for nearly three decades.

AA