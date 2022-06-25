Georgians protest government for not being granted EU candidacy status

Protestors in Georgia on Friday demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili after the country was not given "candidate" status by the European Union.

During the demonstration in the national capital of Tbilisi in front of the parliament, protestors blamed the government for "failing" to obtain the status at an EU Summit on June 23.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed demonstrators via a video message.

He said his country was given EU candidate country status and noted that Georgia is on the same path.