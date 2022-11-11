Türkiye's president receives Supreme Order of Turkic World in Uzbekistan

Türkiye's president on Friday received the Supreme Order of the Turkic World award in Uzbekistan in recognition of his services to better the world of his Turkic brethren.

"As the Turkic world, we are stronger today than yesterday," Recep Tayyip Erdogan said after receiving the honor, adding that the Organization of Turkic States has turned into an international organization that is taking "firm steps" towards the future.

Erdogan is currently in the Uzbek city of Samarkand for the Organization of Turkic States leaders’ summit.

He also congratulated Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban for his country serving as a bridge between Europe and the Turkic world with their observer member status in the group, as well as for Budapest's efforts for democracy in the EU.

The EU has stalled Türkiye's membership process for over 50 years, and Ankara will give "the necessary response when needed," Erdogan added.

The Supreme Order of the Turkic World honor places a "great responsibility on me," Erdogan said, and continued: "I am determined to continue our efforts to strengthen the solidarity between our peoples, to improve relations between our states, and to further enhance the international reputation of our organization."

The Organization of Turkic States is an interstate bloc, established with the aim of expanding cooperation between Turkic-speaking countries in the fields of politics, economics, science, education, transport, and tourism.

Its members are Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Türkiye, and Uzbekistan.

Hungary and Turkmenistan also have observer status.