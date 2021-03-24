Uzbekistan imposes new restrictions from April 1

Uzbekistan on Wednesday introduced new restrictions to stem the recent surge in coronavirus cases.

As daily count of infections has increased to over 100 over the last weeks, the government decided to limit social events as of April 1, according to the country's coronavirus task force.

Besides compulsory mask-wearing, body temperature will be measured at concerts, movie theaters and other entertainment venues, with the occupancy rate limited to 50%.

A maximum of 100 people can join weddings and other family functions while strictly following hygiene rules.

Last week, preventive measures were tightened in the capital Tashkent, where most of the COVID-19 cases were reported.

With 119 new infections, the overall caseload in the Central Asian country has reached 81,678, including 623 related deaths and 80,045 recoveries.

AA