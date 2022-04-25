Coalition government formed in Northern Cyprus

Three Turkish Cypriot political parties formed a new coalition government on Monday after the former Cabinet resigned earlier this month.

The new government of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) will be between the National Unity Party (NUP), Democratic Party (DP), and Rebirth Party (RB).

It was announced by NUP head Faiz Sucuoglu, who gave the Cabinet list to President Ersin Tatar and held a press conference to introduce the politicians given roles as ministers, noting that Tatar had given his approval.

Premier Sucuoglu had resigned along with his Cabinet on April 18. He was given a mandate to form a new government by Tatar on Friday.

The NUP led in snap elections held on Jan. 23, securing over 39.5% of the vote, with the Republican Turkish Party (RTP) ranking second with over 32%.

The NUP has 24 seats in the parliament whereas its coalition partners, DP and RB, have three and two seats, respectively.