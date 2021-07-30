Azerbaijani president sends condolences for losses in Turkish fires

Azerbaijan’s president on Friday extended his condolences to his Turkish counterpart for the losses of life in forest fires in Turkey this week.

Addressing Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Ilham Aliyev voiced his deep sorrow over the ongoing blazes in various provinces of Turkey as well as their consequences.

In a statement, he said he hoped that the Turkish nation would soon overcome the fires with the help of decisive steps by the government.

"The Azerbaijani government and nation stand in solidarity with the fellow Turkish nation, as always," Aliyev said.

Extending his condolences to the families of those who died in the fires, he also wished a quick recovery to the injured.

Aliyev also gave instructions to dispatch teams to support Turkey in extinguishing the fires and getting them under control, his adviser Hikmat Hajiyev said in a written statement.

3 dead in fires

Dozens of fires that broke out in at least 21 provinces of Turkey, including several Mediterranean provinces, have been plaguing the country since Wednesday.

Three people lost their lives and 138 others were affected by wildfires in the Mediterranean coastal city of Antalya, including one who was seriously injured, said the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

Erdogan said the state is mobilizing all means to bring the blazes under control.

AA